PM warns of Indian false flag operation to divert attention in IoK

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the international community that a false flag operation is imminent from India as a diversion of the ongoing genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a tweet on late Wednesday, the prime minister wrote, “I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK.”

I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2020

PM Khan also shared some images of the torched and destructed houses of the Kashmiri people.

15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday as 900k security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression. Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt is committing war crimes in IOJK including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention pic.twitter.com/18esq9AryE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2020

At least 15 homes of the Kashmiri citizens were torched by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday, he wrote on his official Twitter handle, adding India is subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression with the help of its 900,000 security forces stationed in IOJK.

He said that ‘Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt’ is committing war crimes in the occupied valley including changing the demography in violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

According to the prime minister, India is constantly increasing tensions along Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firings on civilians living near border areas of Pakistan.