The purpose of the study is to help NASA get a better understanding of the psychological and physiological effects of isolation and confinement on humans.

As NASA prepares for longer duration missions to the Moon, and future missions to Mars, it also needs to prepare its future astronauts for long periods of isolation while journeying through outer space.

Participants in the study will live in an environment similar to that of a spacecraft, and will be required to complete simulated space missions during their time at the facility. Just as astronauts onboard the International Space Station take part in scientific experiments onboard while flying 254 miles above Earth, participants of the study will also be conducting scientific research using virtual reality and perform different robotic operations.

Once the doors are sealed shut, the volunteers will be cut off from all contact with the outside world except by a delayed radio link.

They will face simulated emergencies as well as a daily work routine. They’ll have to deal with as well as boredom and, no doubt, personal friction from confinement in just 550 cubic metres, the equivalent of nine truck containers.