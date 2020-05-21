Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes blood vessels to become inflamed, almost always in young children. It’s one of the leading causes of heart disease in kids. But doctors can treat it if they find it early. Most children recover without any problems.

Overall, the disease is very rare, affecting between 9 and 19 out of every 100,000 children under the age of five in the US. The disease is most common in Japan, where it affects 308 out of every 100,000 children under age 5.

With treatment, most kids with Kawasaki disease can make a full recovery, says Daniel S. Ganjian, MD, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Parents should also be aware of the symptoms of toxic shock syndrome.

A high temperature Low blood pressure Rashes Conjunctivitis Flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, feeling cold, feeling tired or exhausted, an aching body, a sore throat and a cough Redness on palms or soles of the feet Feeling and being sick Diarrhoea Vomiting A widespread sunburn-like rash Lips, tongue and the whites of the eyes turning a bright red Dizziness or fainting Difficulty breathing

Children diagnosed with Kawasaki disease are admitted to the hospital. The medication used to treat Kawasaki disease in the hospital is called intravenous gamma globulin (IVIG). IVIG is given through a vein over 8 to 12 hours. Children stay in the hospital for at least 24 hours after completing the IVIG dose to make sure the fever does not return and other symptoms are improving.

Children may also be given aspirin to lower the risk of heart problems. (Aspirin should only be given to young children under doctors’ supervision, as it can cause a serious liver condition called Reye Syndrome.)​

Additional treatments may be needed if a child does not respond well to the single dose of IVIG, the fever returns, or there are abnormal findings on the first echocardiogram. Another dose of IVIG or other medications that fight inflammation such as steroids, infliximab, or etanercept may be recommended. Pediatric specialists in rheumatology, infectious disease, or cardiology may be consulted in this situation.