Does dark matter pass through our body too?

The mass which we call dark matter does not give off light, heat, radio waves, or any other form of electromagnetic radiation. But, astronomers and physicists know something is out there.

Without dark matter, galaxies would tear apart, and clusters of galaxies would fly to pieces. This gravitational bond between dark matter and “normal” matter is how it was first detected.

On the largest cosmic scales, we find the same story everywhere we look: there isn’t enough matter to account for the gravitational effects we observe. Matter clumps into a cosmic web; galaxy clusters grow to enormous sizes with fast-moving galaxies inside; individual galaxies rotate at large speeds that remain large all the way to their edges.

Without the presence of about five times as much matter as protons, neutrons, and electrons can account for, none of this would be possible. Our picture of the Universe requires dark matter for self-consistency. Yet, if dark matter is real, that means our Milky Way has a dark matter halo, too, and some of that matter passed through the Solar System, Earth, and even you. Here’s how to know how much is inside you right now.

Astrophysicist Annika Peter of the California Institute of Technology is skeptical that dark matter is altering the heat of the planets, saying that it would take “a seriously unrealistic amount of dark matter.” And astronomer Andrew Gould of Ohio State University doubts that much dark matter clumps in the solar system—he argues that gravitational interactions with the planets should mostly eject it, just as they cleared out much of the solar system’s original normal matter. Still, Siegel thinks, as the solar system plows through the galaxy, it could be accreting additional dark matter.

One consequence of dark matter’s existence is that it implies that every large structure that forms in the Universe, such as a galaxy, will have a large, diffuse halo of dark matter surrounding it. In the inner reaches of each galaxy, normal (atom-based) matter will collect there, since normal matter can collide and interact with both itself and with radiation. But dark matter simply passes through everything: itself, normal matter, photons, etc.

Only interacting gravitationally, dark matter particles have no way to lose the large momentum they start off with. Throughout the whole history of the Universe, each dark matter particle might plunge through the galactic center only a dozen times by the present day.

Dark matter? Even based on the most realistic simulations that we can concoct, the local density of dark matter where we are is many times smaller: about 10^-21 kg/m³. If you were to add up all the dark matter inside all the humans on Earth at any one instant, it would come out to no more than a single nanogram.