HabibMetro &Visa enhance collaboration for more efficient global cashless solutions

HabibMetro, a fast growing and digitally inclined bank in Pakistan, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced a new strategic initiative to provide innovative, secure and reliable payment services to enhance the user experience of HabibMetro customers.

HabibMetro is committed to redefining its customer journey through technology. Under this new initiative, the Bank will leverage Visa’s expertise and experience in payment technology and global scale, so that its customers can enjoy fast, simple and secure cashless solutions. The partnership will be focused on developing proposition for ultra-high net worth customer segment, contactless payments, tokenization and Scan to pay. The new arrangement will also enable Visa to provide tailored services catering to the specific needs of HabibMetro customers while further fortifying its partnership ecosystem and drawing on its experience of working with similar sized banks in other parts of the world.

Ahmed Shah Durrani, Retail Head of HabibMetro commented: “We are pleased to build upon our relationship with Visa to enhance the digital and retail banking experience of HabibMetro’s customers. We are excited to use the global power of Visa to enrich the proposition for our high-net worth clients while also bringing more convenience and security to all our customers through a higher service benchmark for payments.”