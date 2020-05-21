Pakistan will not go for commercial loans refinancing, Shaikh tells ECC

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office. The following Technical supplementary Grants were approved by ECC

a) Rs 360.515 million for the repair and maintenance of Supreme Court of Pakistan Buildings in Islamabad and various cities.

b) Rs 3.836 billion in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works to execute development schemes in the Sindh Province

c) Rs 291 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works/ Pak. PWD for payment of salary of maintenance staff of Pak. PWD.

On the recommendations of the committee formed under the chairmanship of Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity and comprising Secretary Finance Division and Secretary Power Division to look into the issues of servicing of power sector loans and stock handling in a holistic manner, ECC allowed allocation of Rs.10 billion from Stimulus Package as a stop gap arrangement for the payment of interest on the Pakistan Energy Sukuk II for a period of six months or amendment in NEPRA Act whichever is earlier.

Subject to the approval of the Cabinet, ECC approved in principal to allow EAD to sign an MOU for availing the G-20 relief initiative. Pakistan is required to enter into this MoU with all official bilateral creditors including Paris Club creditors to implement the debt relief initiative of G-20. Chairman ECC unequivocally informed the forum that Pakistan has no intension of seeking any kind of relief for repayment of its commercial loans/ borrowings. He also informed that Pakistan has the means and will to honor its commercial commitments. ECC also approved the proposal of the Revenue Division for declaration of multi-modal transit hub Jia Bagga NLC Transit Port as Customs Clearance port under Section 9 of the Customs Act 1969.

In order to reduce the capacity charges of power generation companies through synthetic financing, ECC approved the ToRs for negotiations with IPPs/GENCOs as recommended by a committee constituted by the CCOE vide its decision dated April 2nd 2020 under the Chairmanship of Minister for Power and comprising SAPM on Mineral Resources, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power and Secretary Law and Justice Division, The committee will submit its report in due course.