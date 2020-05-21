Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5

Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday called a parliamentary election for July 5, a statement issued by his office said. The election will pit the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition Social Democrats (SDP) party, which is trailing slightly in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain. According to the latest opinion poll, the HDZ has the support of around 30% of voters, while the SDP would get around 28%.