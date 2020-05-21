Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 21, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Preacher who claimed Christians immune to virus appears in Myanmar court

Agencies

Preacher who claimed Christians immune to virus appears in Myanmar courtA preacher who said Christians were immune to the coronavirus and then contracted it himself appeared in a Myanmar court on Wednesday to face charges over organising services in defiance of a ban on gatherings. David Lah, a Canadian citizen of Burmese origin, and another man, Myanmar national Wai Tun, face a maximum three-year prison term under the disaster management law over the church services held in the commercial capital of Yangon in early April. Neither could be reached for comment. In a sermon posted online in late March, Lah had told followers: “If you hear the sermon of God, the virus will never come to you. I declare it with the soul of Jesus Christ.” Judge Moe Swe told journalists after the hearing at a Yangon court that Lah would be remanded in Insein prison until June 3 while police continue their investigations.

Submit a Comment