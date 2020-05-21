Miftah Ismail fails to appear before NAB

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and ex-minister of finance Miftah Ismail did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while his counsel received questioner in his place. Miftah Ismail was asked to appear before the anti-corruption body Rawalpindi in the investigation of supplementary reference of the LNG case. The PML-N leader didn’t appear before the investigation team however his advocate appeared before the anti-graft body and received questioner. Miftah Ismail has been ordered to submit a reply within two weeks. Meanwhile, the NAB has launched a probe against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri after a complaint was lodged against him. According to details, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has authorized conducting of complaint verification against the minister. According to sources, NAB is investigating him for his alleged involvement in renting out a building of his ministry to his alleged business partner in the federal capital. The sources said the NAB believed it was a case of “conflict of interest”.