CM Buzdar inaugurates LDA’s Insaf web and mobile portals

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the LDA’s Insaf web and mobile portals at 90-SQA here on Wednesday. A cheque worth 27.78 lac rupees was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran and DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar for CM Fund for Corona Control.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the online application facility has been provided through Insaf portals adding that it is an important initiative to lodge complaints without any hindrance as well as to directly contact the LDA officers. Action on citizens’ applications will be taken in the minimum time and LDA will proactively serve the citizens, the CM added.

He appreciated that online appointment facility has been provided through the portal and different sorts of applications can also be submitted in the first phase. Similarly, court directions and different questions will be submitted online along with applications for the approval of maps for construction of buildings in LDA’s own and approved private residential schemes through registered architects. Challan forms can also be downloaded for depositing development expenditures of LDA’s city housing scheme. Similarly, online tracking of the deposited applications and responses would be possible, he said. Along with it, different information would be easily available to save citizen’s time and LDA’s service quality will also be improved. This will enhance people’s trust in LDA and business activities will be promoted alongside, he added. The government machinery is fully active to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and people from different walks of life are also taking an active part to donate to CM corona control fund, he concluded. Earlier, DG LDA briefed about Insaf portal.

Chief Secretary, secretary of housing and information departments and others also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Provincial Transport Minister Jehnanzeb Khichi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA to review different matters pertaining to the transporters. The CM maintained that decision of allowing the transport has been made in the public interest. People visit their ancestral areas on Eid occasions and permission of allowing intercity and inter-district transport has been granted to ease the movement of the common man, he said. The transporters are responsible to follow the SOPs because passengers’ safety is supreme. He added that transporters’ issues will be amicably solved because the government wants to run the transport while ensuring the safety of the passengers from coronavirus. Transport Minister briefed the CM about transporters’ related issues.

Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi also called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented Rs32 lac cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare Board for corona control fund. The CM appreciated the passion of Workers Welfare Board employees and said that Pakistanis have always helped their affected brethren in an hour of trial. It is not the time to do politics and nation will not forgive those doing politics over the prevailing situation, he added. Usman Buzdar said the government takes decisions with collective consultation and maintained that every segment of the society is duty-bound to play its role in dealing with coronavirus. he reiterated that every penny was being spent for safety from coronavirus as the government is the custodian of this fund. Everyone should fully follow the precautionary measures as social distancing is vital to get rid of this pandemic, the CM added. Secretary Labour and others were also present on this occasion.

Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. She was a valuable asset and her services for the party will be remembered till long. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.