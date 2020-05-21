Major breakdown of power at Dhabeji pumping station, water supply suspended

A major power breakdown has happened at Dhabeji pumping station which provides water to Karachi. After the electricity breakdown water supply to many areas in Karachi suspended. As per the details, a pipeline having a five-inch diameter which supplies water to Karachi also burst after the breakdown due to which 28 million gallon water supply to Karachi has been suspended. The bursting of the pipeline has suspended water supplies to Shah Latif Town, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal including many areas of Karachi while repair work has not been started yet. On the other hand, the K-electric spokesman said that the power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station has been restored on an emergency basis.