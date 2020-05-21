Federal govt’s guidelines to be followed for Jummatul Wida, Eid prayers: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that prayers of Jummatul Wida and Eid in Sindh would be held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the federal government.

The provincial Information Minister said that the 20-point guidelines issued by the federal government in this regard would be implemented. “People should pray for the country so that the country gets rid of the Coronavirus pandemic soon,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday. Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh government spokesperson and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab were also present during the press conference. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that for all those who talked about imposing Governor’s rule in Sindh, all he could say was that their wish would never be fulfilled.

The provincial Information Minister said that he wondered why people think of imposing Governor’s rule in the province when there was an elected government in Sindh. He said that there were many negative desires of such people which would never be fulfilled. Referring to the Tiger Force, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was true that there was an objection to the name of the force, but the Sindh government would extend full cooperation to the people of the Tiger Force in the province.

The provincial Information Minister said that Sindh chief secretary had also written a letter to the deputy commissioners of all the districts in this regard. “Everything that is being said in this regard is just propaganda and nothing more,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Sindh government had no intention to remove Mayor Karachi, adding that, there was a concern over removal of Mayor Islamabad.

The provincial Information Minister said that all the decisions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were based on malice. He said that at least the people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not politicize the serious issue of the pandemic of Coronavirus. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that some people were not tolerating the good deeds of Sindh government which it had carried out on the instructions of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The provincial information minister said that earlier the same people who were opposing the lock down were advocating for it today.

He clarified that the offices of Sub-Registrar had been opened not only in Sindh, but also in Punjab province. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that when all the markets and shopping malls had been opened, then it was not right to ban Eid prayers and prayers in mosques.

The provincial Education Minister said that tests for Coronavirus were being carried out in Sindh province in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization. He said that the grounds and parks for Eid prayers would be identified and if the number of worshipers increased, Eid prayers would be offered more than once in the same place. The provincial Education Minister said that the more careful we were, the better for us and our loved ones.