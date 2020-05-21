262 stranded Pakistanis return to country from Kuwait

As many as 262 more stranded Pakistanis reached the country through two special flights of PIA. The-262 Pakistanis reached the country from Kuwait in the two special flights on Wednesday while the first flight carrying 128 passengers arrived in Multan from Kuwait. Out of which 76 passengers have been quarantined at quarantine centre while 51 quarantined at a hotel while one passenger shifted to the Nishtar Hospital. As many as 134 passengers reached Multan from Kuwait from another PIA flight while 86 were shifted to quarantine centre while 48 transferred to the hotel. At the occasion, Deputy Commissioner revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at the quarantine centre while Assistant Commissioner headquarters received the passengers at the Multan airport. Three special national carrier airlines landed at the Multan airport in the last 24 hours.