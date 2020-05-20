Adnan Siddiqui flaunts his musical capabilities once again

Acclaimed Pakistan TV and film actor Adnan Siddiqui, who had earlier taken the internet by storm by playing the flute, has once again won the hearts with his skills of playing the piano.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a video of him in which he could be seen playing the piano.

Adnan wrote, “It’s difficult to stop myself, when I see a musical instrument in front of me.”

“Piano is one of my favourite cause life is like a piano. At times we manage to strike the right keys and at times we don’t find the rhythm. But we keep playing. :),” he added.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Previously Adnan Siddiqui had won the hearts of his fans by playing the flute.

He had also shared the video and wrote, “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage”.

“One of my favourites. A romantic song which compliments a beautiful weather of Lahore. Yet another creative expression on the flute for all the love birds :)”