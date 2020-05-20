Dry skin? Try these DIY face masks

You don’t need to go to a spa for fancy facial treatments. With DIY face masks, you can have a spa day at home using every day ingredient from your kitchen.

Bustle recommends these three at-home face masks. These are a step up from the besan, ubtan and rose water masks we generally use at home. Before using anything on your face, make sure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients. Test the mask first on your arm for a bit and then rinse.

BANANA, BAKING SODA AND HONEY — all you need is half a ripe banana, one teaspoon of honey and one tablespoon of baking soda. Mix the ingredients together and apply. Let the mask soak into your skin for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

HALDI, HONEY AND DAHI — mix the yogurt (one tablespoon) and honey (one teaspoon) first then add the turmeric (one teaspoon) so there’s no staining. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes. Once done, rinse your face with water and pat your skin dry.

AVOCADO, ALOE VERA & OLIVE OIL — you need to crush half an avocado and mix it with a teaspoon of olive oil and aloe vera. Make sure to crush the avocado otherwise it won’t stick to your face (does this remind you of Swinery’s avocado halwa?). Leave the mask on for 10 minutes for beautiful and hydrated skin.