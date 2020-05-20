Bushra misses her grandmother as she shows five generations in one frame

Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari, who celebrated her 64th birthday amid the lockdown this week, shared a throwback photo of ‘five generations’ together.

Bushra Ansari turned to Instagram and shared an endearing photo with her grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter.

She wrote, “14 saal huye..my grand maa n we all took her to a studio for this great image..(14 years ago, we all took my grandmother to the studio for this great image).”

“FIVE GENERATIONS TOGATHER..AND she left us almost 10 yrs ago..miss u grand maa,” she added.

Earlier, this week Bushra Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself with her daughter and grandchildren, Bushra wrote, “My birthday became happy with my kids. Nariman Ansari and sherazade Umar..u made my even.”