Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 21, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Bushra misses her grandmother as she shows five generations in one frame

News Desk

Bushra misses her grandmother as she shows five generations in one frameVeteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari, who celebrated her 64th birthday amid the lockdown this week, shared a throwback photo of ‘five generations’ together.

Bushra Ansari turned to Instagram and shared an endearing photo with her grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter.

She wrote, “14 saal huye..my grand maa n we all took her to a studio for this great image..(14 years ago, we all took my grandmother to the studio for this great image).”

“FIVE GENERATIONS TOGATHER..AND she left us almost 10 yrs ago..miss u grand maa,” she added.

Earlier, this week Bushra Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a sweet photo of herself with her daughter and grandchildren, Bushra wrote, “My birthday became happy with my kids. Nariman Ansari and sherazade Umar..u made my even.”

Submit a Comment