12th Generation Toyota Corolla to be introduced in Pakistan soon

Toyota is back with a bang, with its 12th gen model of Corolla. The new model is smarter, faster and much more exquisitely designed. The obligatory sprint time falls to a claimed 8.0 seconds, while top speed climbs to 200 km/h. It comes packed with some top of the line features like adaptive cruise control, seven airbags and much more.

Toyota will launch 1.8L (138bhp) and 1.6L (120bhp) variants in Pakistan for Corolla as 1.3L, and 1.5L displacements will now come under the umbrella of Yaris. In Thailand, Toyota also launched a 1.8L hybrid engine Corolla as well to capture the growing demand for fuel-efficient and environment-friendly cars.

The Toyota Altis 12th Generation was launched in Thailand last year in September with three engine options that include two petrol engines with a 1.6L engine with 125 hp and 156 Nm of torque and a 1.8L engine with 140 hp and 177 Nm of torque paired with a automatic CVT transmission for both the cars.

However, it has received a major redesign both outside and inside of the model with new engine options. The launch in Taiwan means that it won’t take long before Corolla makes its way to other countries of the region including the Philippines. Let’s quickly jump to the next section to have a look at what the new model launched in Taiwan offers.

Aside from this, there will be a few minor changes such as curved lower edges to give the car a more sporty look and the side mirrors may have integrated turn signals. At the back, we might see new LED taillights and bumper.