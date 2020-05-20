The strangest Ramadan and quieter Eid ever

Muslims globally are experiencing the strangest Ramadan ever. The feeling of togetherness that is so important during this month is difficult to replicate alone at home, but I tried to help my family find their own special connection to this Ramadan and same will for upcoming Eid.

Eid ul Fit’r is less than a week away, many Muslim across the world are getting used to the idea that this eid will be unlike any other eid of the past, and not in a good way

This celebration, one of Islam’s two major religious holidays, is certain to be affected by the pandemic, as even those countries that have been relatively successful in combating the virus seek to keep the risk of further contagion contained.

How people intending to celebrate this eid.

To restarting its economy after businesses closed during the coronavirus crisis, as government planned to relax its national lockdown that allowed small businesses to reopen, thus, even in the lighter lockdown the people decided not to go out for buying clothes or shopping.

Mohammed Umair Jabbar, a mobile shop owner, told Dailytimes, “We don’t want news channels to debate that the Covid cases surged due to the Eid gatherings. For us, there is no Eid without ‘Alvidah’ (main Eid namaz prayer). We can’t hug each other, can’t invite people, can’t read ‘tarawih’ prayers in groups and will not be able to follow all the guidelines of Ramzan. People are dying of coronavirus and the future is uncertain. So, all my relatives have decided not to buy clothes and rather support the people in need.”

Mohammed Shahbaz Khan, a Pharmacist, told Dailytimes, “My wife and I have decided not to buy clothes and donate money among needy people. However, I have bought a dress for my seven-month-old son as it’s his first Eid. I will pray to Allah to finish the disease and save humanity. Every day, I burst into tears after reading about the condition of migrants workers. I wish I had the power to improve their condition.”

Another person from Burma community who wished not to be named told, “We are very scared. So, we have decided to stay at home to avoid any untoward situation. Often we are ill-treated and people stare at us suspiciously. Communal harmony is dying and Covid-19 is being used as an opportunity to target our community.”

This Eid might be a quieter different unlike before.

The mysterious virus has disrupted ordinary life, especially social interactions.

Eid is normally a festival that involves large meals with extended families and visits to the houses of relatives and friends.

People will have to avoid making unnecessary trips and avoid getting too close to people where the lockdowns are relatively lax.

It is likely many countries will cancel the communal Eid prayer and those that do decide to proceed will have to make sure social distancing measures are enforced. That means keeping a two-meter gap between the person next to you during the prayer.

Some countries, such as Iran and Pakistan, have allowed the resumption of communal prayers as long as they take social distancing measures into account.

Importance of Muslim festivals.

Eid is an opportunity to show thankfulness to Allah Almighty in the hope of having past sins forgiven and a chance to wipe the slate clean.

There are two main festivals in Islam. Eid al Fitr, also referred to as the “Choti Eid or Mitthi Eid” and Eid al Adha commonly known as “Badi Eid or Baqra Eid”.

Eid ul Fit’r comes just after the Ramdhan ends. The Holy Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the month of Ramdhan.

Eid-ul-Adha is a day after the completion of Hajj, falls on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar; Dhu-al-Hijjah. It is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah SWT and his readiness to sacrifice his son. The act of Qurbani consists of slaughtering an animal as a sacrifice to mark this occasion in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for Allah SWT.

Muslims celebrate Eid to show thankfulness to Allah for allowing them to finish and be able to fulfill their obligation by fasting, completing good deeds in the month that is considered as being better than 1,000 months.

Saying ‘Happy Eid’ or “Eid Mubarak”

Though Each country has its own variation of Eid greetings, but the most common are ‘Eid Mubarak’ or ‘Eid Saeed’, which mean ‘Have a blessed Eid’ and ‘Happy Eid’ in Arabic respectively.

Regardless of the social distancing measures enforced, people will still be looking to mark the occasion. They can do this over the phone or messaging apps.

Government fearing that large gatherings may increase the risk of infection and the community could be targeted for the COVID spike. Therefore, the possibility of banning Eid Prayer still remains.

A grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority of Saudia Arabia, the kingdom authorities have already told that prayers during Ramazan and for the subsequent Eidal Fitr should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

As the mosques administrations have been advised to restrict congregational prayers to a maximum of five people, all of whom were required to be staff members residing within the mosque’s premises.

On the contrary, reports indicate that congregational prayers or Tarawih were being held at major mosques across the country with varying levels of social distancing.

Police tried to guard outside the mosques to stop the crowd from entering inside, but to no avail. It is because people are more sensitive about religion rather than anything else.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told they did not have orders to stop people.

On the other hand, prominent religious leaders from almost all sects reiterated to reopen their mosques for Juma Alvidah and Eid prayer, while promising to take precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the current scenario where the people faced restriction to offer prayers even Trawih in Ramdhan, banning Juma al’vidah and Eid prayer will be a source of great sadness across the country and People, in somehow, will adapt and find the best way to still celebrate this holy day whilst aligning to the latest guidance. Some will pray Eid prayers in families within their households, and virtual gatherings can be arranged to still connect with loved ones.