Brother of ANP leader Mian Iftikhar dies of coronavirus

Brother of the Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Mian Sareer Hussain has died of coronavirus.

Mian Sareer Hussain was under treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Islamabad for the last two days and died on Tuesday.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain while talking to a news channel confirmed the death of his brother from coronavirus. He further revealed that his own coronavirus test also came back as positive on May 08 due to frequent contact with his brother and other people in his constituency and he has isolated himself at his house since then. He said he is feeling much better now, however, he needs prayers of well-wishers to fully recover from the disease.

Fatalities in Peshawar reached 206 with seven more deaths. The province also recorded 324 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day so far, taking the provincial tally to 6,554, according to daily situation report released by the health department.

The newly-reported deaths included seven from Peshawar, two from Abbottabad and one each from Nowshera and Bajaur districts.