PTI MPA Shaheen Raza passes away after contracting coronavirus

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza passed away after contracting coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr. Asad Aslam, Shaheen Raza had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

The deceased was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes, he further added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended his condolences on Raza’s death to her family.

In a statement, he prayed for eternal rest in peace for the departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their patience.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also shared his condolences on Twitter and prayed for Raza’s family:

I would like to condole the death of Punjab MPA Ms Shaheen Raza Cheema.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

May her soul rest in peace and may Allah grant the family the strength to bear this loss. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 20, 2020

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family by the hospital administration on Wednesday.

Prior to presenting symptoms and subsequent treatment, Raza had reportedly been inspecting various quarantine centres.

Raza was the only PTI member from Gujranwala district in the Punjab Assembly.

Other lawmakers including Pakistan Peoples Party MPA in Sindh Assembly Saeed Ghani, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser of the PTI have contracted the virus but this is the country’s first recorded death of a legislature due to Covid-19.