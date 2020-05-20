Confirmed coronavirus cases close in on 5 million

The number of coronavirus cases globally continues to rise and has crossed 4.9 million with more than 324,900 deaths.

Around the world, the pandemic has killed more than 324,958 people and infected over 4,988,831. The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,570,583 cases and 93,533 deaths.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 1,570,583 and the death toll surged to 93,533 with 1155 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Canada reported 5,912 fatalities and 79,112 infections due to coronavirus.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 32,169 fatalities, with 195 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Spain has recorded 27,778 fatalities with 184 deaths in a single day and 278,803 infections. China has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,965 cases, with 78,244 recoveries.

France has reported 348 deaths in a single day, taking the tally to 28,022 deaths and 180,809 cases.

Notably, World Health Organization (WHO) member states agreed on a review of the global pandemic response at a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly.