Lockdown in Balochistan extended till June 2

The Balochistan government has extended the smart lockdown till 2nd June in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the provincial home minister, all markets, auto repair shops, and haircutting salons will be allowed to open during 3 am till 5 pm, it said, adding that no business will be allowed after 5 pm.

The notification stated that dairy shops, medical stores, blood banks, tailoring shops, and tandoors are allowed to open round the clock while restaurants and hotels can carry on only delivery and take away services for 24 hours.

The notification added that the lockdown measures have been eased with a condition regarding the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification further said there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898”, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquility in Balochistan.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” the notification said. “Religious congregations and social gatherings of all kinds would not be held except for Taraveeh and Eidul Fitr prayer, that too in accordance with the 20-point SOPs devised by the government.”