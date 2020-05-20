Six feet distancing not enough to stop coronavirus transmission in light winds: Study

The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study which says a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet.

For the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluid, the team decided to examine how saliva travels through the air.

They created a computer simulation that looks at how every saliva droplet, large and small, moves through the air after a person coughs.

About 3,000 droplets are expelled from single cough, with many of them dispersing in different directions.

From a sneeze, as many as 40,000 droplets might be expelled.

Many factors can affect how droplets travel through the air including the size and number of droplets, humidity and how droplets evaporate – all of which were considered in the model.

“The purpose of the mathematical modelling and simulation is to take into account all the real coupling or interaction mechanisms that may take place between the main bulk fluid flow and the saliva droplets, and between the saliva droplets themselves,” explained Talib Dbouk, another co-author of the study.

However, the researchers added that further studies are needed to determine the effect of ground surface temperature on the behaviour of saliva in air.

They also believe that indoor environments, especially ones with air conditioning, may significantly affect the particle movement through air.

This work is important since it concerns safety distance guidelines, and advances the understanding of the transmission of airborne diseases.