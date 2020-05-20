US sanctions Chinese firm for aiding Iran’s Mahan Air

The US sanctioned a Shanghai-based firm Tuesday for allegedly working on behalf of Iran’s Mahan Air airliner.

The Treasury Department said Saint Logistics Limited was blacklisted for “acting as a general sales agent (GSA) for or on behalf of Iranian airline Mahan Air,” which Washington previously sanctioned in 2011 for its support of the external operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

A GSA is a third-party company that provides services to an airline.

“The Iranian regime is using Mahan Air to support an illegitimate and corrupt regime in Venezuela, just as it has done for the regime in Syria and for terrorist proxy groups throughout the Middle East,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday that Shanghai Saint Logistics provided services such as freight booking for Mahan Air flights between China and Iran. The Treasury also alleged Mahan Air has been operating charter flights for Iranian technicians and equipment, with materials sourced from China, to Venezuela to help President Nicolás Maduro’s government revive that country’s energy production.

The U.S. blacklisted Mahan Air in October 2011 and last year imposed an embargo against Mr. Maduro’s government, saying it is illegitimate and corrupt.

Mahan Air and Shanghai Saint Logistics didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sanctions announced Tuesday block any assets Shanghai Saint Logistics has within U.S. jurisdictions, prohibit U.S.-based companies and individuals from transacting with them, and expose anyone doing business with them to potential penalties.