Does space have a smell? According to Tim Peake it does. In fact, the UK astronaut has likened it to “a British summer barbeque, burning sausages on a charcoal grill”. Astronauts have consistently reported the same strange odour after lengthy space walks, bringing it back in on their suits, helmets, gloves and tools. It’s bitter, smoky, metallic smell—like seared steak, hot metal and arc welding smoke all rolled into one.

Researchers have been able to identify numerous compounds and elements within the galaxy—many of which are also found here on Earth. We are therefore able to make some assumptions about how they would smell in space. Astronauts returning from space walks have also described the tang on their spacesuits or in the airlocks of the shuttle.

The smells of space are important because they can tell us a lot about the chemical composition of our galaxy, revealing secrets of our solar system.

Well, atomic oxygen is present in space.

In fact, what little atmosphere there is outside the ISS consists of about 90 per cent atomic oxygen.

It’s possible that atomic oxygen is being introduced to the airlock when exposed to space, and then on re-pressurisation it’s reacting with oxygen molecules from the space station atmosphere, thereby creating ozone.

Perhaps the most wistful theory is that the smell of space is the left-over aroma of dying stars.

There’s an awful lot of combustion going on in the Universe.

Stars mostly comprise hydrogen and helium gas, powered by a nuclear fusion reaction that can last for billions of years.

At the end of its life, as the hydrogen fuel is used up, a star will collapse on itself and undergo a violent supernova explosion, during which heavier elements such as oxygen, carbon, gold and uranium will be produced.

One explanation is that the smell is due to a chemical reaction which occurs within the spacecraft during re-pressurisation. The process is known as oxidation—similar to burning but with no smoke.

In space, atomic oxygen (single atoms) can cling to a spacesuit’s fabric, to tools and potentially even to air-lock walls.

When these single atoms of oxygen combine with O₂ in the cabin during re-pressurisation, they combine to make ozone (O₃). It may be this, and not an interstellar aroma, that astronauts are smelling.