Filed before the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the Netherlands, the complaint cites instances of sexual harassment, gender-based violence and systemic oppression from the UK, US, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Australia and France, where the manager of an outlet had installed a hidden cellphone camera in the women’s changing room and secretly filmed young women changing their clothes. The coalition said that they chose to approach the OECD because McDonald’s Dutch offices are the chain’s “nerve center” in Europe.

“There’s a rotten culture from the top,” said Sue Longley, the general secretary for the International Union of Foodworkers, at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the fast food giant has “failed dismally to take meaningful action about the problem”.

Jamelia Fairley, a McDonald’s worker in Florida who has become a minimum-wage activist, alleged that a male coworker groped her and another male coworker asked how much it would cost to have sex with her one-year-old daughter. She said that after she reported the men’sbehavior, her hours were drastically cut.

McDonald’s said in a statement it would review the complaint when it had received it, stressing that the food giant is a “people-first company. “There is a deeply important conversation around safe and respectful workplaces in communities throughout the US and around the world,” the company said.

“Around the world we believe that McDonald’s and its business partners have a responsibility to take action on this issue and are committed to promoting positive change,” it added.