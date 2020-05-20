5 ways to not let Imposter Syndrome ruin your career

This psychological phenomenon, known as imposter syndrome, reflects a belief that you’re an inadequate and incompetent failure despite evidence that indicates you’re skilled and quite successful. According to author Dr. Rosina Racioppi, the president and CEO of WOMEN Unlimited. “Those suffering from this syndrome do not believe they deserve their success and feel they have somehow ‘gotten away with it.’ They feel they are not the successful person that others are seeing,” she adds.Usually, when you’re dealing with Imposter Syndrome, your mind is filled with negative thoughts or fears. As career coach Patty Franco calls it, professionals are tasked with ‘quieting the gremlin’ within them. The first step is separating the anxious feelings from real worries. “We all have an inner gremlin defined in the world of psychology and coaching as the voice of fear and doubt,” she continues. “Your gremlin voice tells you you are not good enough and cannot or should not do certain things to protect you from failure or embarrassment.” When you can separate what’s true from what worries you, it can be easier to ignore the gremlin since you know it’s not really ‘you,’ it is your nerves.Perfectionism and imposter syndrome often go hand-in-hand. Think about it: Perfectionists set excessively high goals for themselves, and when they fail to reach a goal, they experience major self-doubt and worry about measuring up. Whether they realize it or not, this group can also be control freaks, feeling like if they want something done right, they have to do it themselves.Not sure if this applies to you? Ask yourself these questions:Have you ever been accused of being a micromanager?Do you have great difficulty delegating? Even when you’re able to do so, do you feel frustrated and disappointed in the results?When you miss the (insanely high) mark on something, do you accuse yourself of “not being cut out” for your job and ruminate on it for days?Do you feel like your work must be 100% perfect, 100% of the time?For this type, success is rarely satisfying because they believe they could’ve done even better. But that’s neither productive nor healthy. Owning and celebrating achievements is essential if you want to avoid burnout, find contentment, and cultivate self-confidence. Sufferers who feel as though asking for help reveals their phoniness are what Young calls Soloists. It’s OK to be independent, but not to the extent that you refuse assistance so that you can prove your worth.Not sure if this applies to you? Ask yourself these questions:Do you firmly feel that you need to accomplish things on your own?“I don’t need anyone’s help.” Does that sound like you?Franco says you can begin to dismantle it once you have a higher level of self-awareness and understand the root cause of your Impostor Syndrome. Since we can now call the Imposter Syndrome thoughts ‘gremlins’, we can now investigate that triggers this inner-monster to rise to the surface. When you’re going through a career coaching session, Franco says you would examine what is triggering the fear and self-doubt, the assumptions and limiting beliefs you may have about your knowledge, achievements, and capability to the truth. For example, one of Franco’s clients was a productivity consultant and struggling to refer to herself as a subject-matter expert. She blamed her young age and the shorter span of experience that competitors in her field had that she did not. “It was impacting the way she marketed herself, the clients she targeted, and even the fees she was charging. She was under-selling herself, second-guessing her worth and making significantly less money than she could be making,” Franco shared. To work through it, they made a list of everything that made her qualified—from training and education to certifications and so on. Then, they collected feedback from clients. When looking at all of this information at face value, it was easy to see how Imposter Syndrome was holding her back. “This realization, coupled with the new awareness of her gremlin voice and when and why it pops up at certain times, positioned her to think differently and reframe her thoughts,” Franco added.Though many professionals are afraid of not having all of the information when it’s asked of them, Franco says there is real strength in saying three little words: ‘I don’t know.’ Of course, you want to follow those up with ‘But I’m working on it’ or ‘I’ll get back to you with what you need,’ it’s better to embrace vulnerability than to hide from it. “If you truly lack a particular skill, experience, or knowledge base, it’s usually best to admit that upfront. Own it, but then emphasize what you do bring to the table that can make a difference in the situation.”