5 ways to not let Imposter Syndrome ruin your career

This psychological phenomenon, known as imposter syndrome, reflects a belief that you’re an inadequate and incompetent failure despite evidence that indicates you’re skilled and quite successful.

According to author Dr. Rosina Racioppi, the president and CEO of WOMEN Unlimited. “Those suffering from this syndrome do not believe they deserve their success and feel they have somehow ‘gotten away with it.’ They feel they are not the successful person that others are seeing,” she adds.