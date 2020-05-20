Foreign dramas on local screens

A lot of debate has been triggered, not all of it expected, because of a certain Trukish historical drama airing on our screens, not the least because the PM himself endorsed it and directed the national TV channel to arrange an Urdu dubbing as people have a little extra time on their hands because of Ramazan and the coronavirus. No doubt the prime minister – some of his historical inaccuracies about how the said TV series might reflect the old glory of the Ummah aside – meant a lot of good to come out of watching it, and it has been breaking all sorts of viewership records. So the last thing he must have expected would be a growing number of people, especially from within the industry, speaking out against airing foreign material in the country.

This is not because of any cultural argument, though some have tried to drift the debate towards just such murky waters, but rather about competition. A number of observers have already observed, as they would be expected to, that since the local industry largely consists of young and not very experienced artists doing a very good job of raising its standards, it’s just not in the position right now to compete with far stronger, and better funded, industries from other countries. And, even though this doesn’t exactly fit free market principles, pushing too much high quality foreign content right now wouldn’t only deprive artists of immediate projects and earnings but could also deliver the whole industry a blow it might not be able to recover from anytime soon.

Then there’s also the argument that if you can allow one country you must also allow others, which very quickly raises questions about security and all that since the content with the best premium comes from rather hostile neighbours. Yet it’s best to keep the argument restricted to the bit about competition and not let other matters interfere with the decision making process. Perhaps this is one area where the pandemic might aid the argument of all the concerned artists in the local industry. Entertainment is one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic, after all, and this is the time when countries across the world are looking inward to revive any activity that is possible, especially if there’s the chance of good sized profits just like the Turkish drama is making. As for all the concern about people being unfairly deprived of good content just because overpaid local artists are insecure, they can always download and watch pretty much anything they want without having to change the channel to PTV. *