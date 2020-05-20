Here’s what’s really going on with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Cue the romance rumors! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had pop culture fans talking this weekend after photos surfaced of the duo enjoying a car ride together after grabbing coffee and food in Los Angeles.

In fact, some were left wondering how do they even know each other? E! News got the scoop and you may be surprised to hear of the connection.

“Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while,” a source shared with E! News exclusively. “She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about.”

And although production on the duo’s movie has been shut down-likely because of the Coronavirus pandemic-we’re told Megan has still been able to see Machine Gun Kelly regularly in Los Angeles.

“The movie will be starting up again soon and they are happy to get back to work and continue being together,” our source shared.

Just last month, E! News learned that Megan and Brian had been living separately. In fact, Brian was spotted on multiple locations not wearing his wedding ring.

And while the private couple hasn’t commented on their relationship status, Brian took to Instagram over the weekend with a cryptic post.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” the quote read. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” And yes, Megan does have a tattoo with a quote that reads, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”

According to IMDB, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan are slated to star in a thrilled called Midnight in the Switchgrass. Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch star in the film that doesn’t have a release date quite yet.