Govt commits Rs 4 on each donated rupee: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday once again reiterated that the government had already committed to donate Rs 4 for each donated rupee in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash category for job-loss affectees under the PM COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In a tweet, the prime minister also referred to launching ceremony of disbursement of cash amounts among the first batch of affectees the other day where he met recipients of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Category IV for labourers who had been laid off from work due to coronavirus pandemic.

“For every rupee donated, govt (government) will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are opened at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/,” he further tweeted.