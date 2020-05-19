Government plans to outsource airports of Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Pakistan’s airports are to be outsourced to international firms and a committee to overlook the relevant process has been formed under Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Apprising the media of the developments during the Cabinet meeting earlier today, Faraz said the first agenda point was a discussion on airports across the country and how to outsource them. The government, he said, was looking for “any international firm that has experience in operating and managing airports”.

This, the minister added, was being carried out in order to bring Pakistan’s airports up to international standards and implement and install all those facilities that were available at major airports in key countries around the world and that were a requirement for an airport to be considered as one in accordance with global levels.

Now it is reported that the government is working on a comprehensive policy to improve international terminals at airports. This will be done by taking all the stakeholders and technical experts on board. It is thought that outsourcing will help in improving the facilities in all the international terminals which is essential to promote tourism, investment, and the overall image of the country.