Trump threatens WHO with permanent freeze over coronavirus response

US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organisation and reconsider his country’s membership if the UN agency does not commit to “major substantive improvements” within the next 30 days.

Trump’s ultimatum – delivered in a letter to WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – coincided with the international public health agency’s first ever virtual World Health Assembly on Monday.

“If the World Health Organisation does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of the United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the organisation,” he wrote.

Trump suspended the US’s contributions to the WHO last month, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak. Officials at the United Nations health agency have denied the accusations and China says it has been transparent and open.

In his letter, Trump listed what he said were examples of the WHO’s shortcomings in managing the pandemic, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus.

He accused the UN body of caving in to Chinese pressure by declining to declare the new coronavirus a global health emergency in the initial days of the outbreak. He went on to criticise the WHO for praising China’s “transparency”, despite reports Beijing had punished several doctors in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, for speaking out about the viral infection in late December.