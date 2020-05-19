US pushes back on China in South China Sea

While China may have recently stolen a Covid-19 march in the contested South China Sea, the United States is pushing back with a countervailing show of force to underscore its commitment to the maritime region’s security.

In recent weeks, the US has stepped up its naval exercises in the disputed maritime area, including through joint exercises between the US Air Force and Marines in the South China Sea as well as integrated surface vessels and submarine war games in the adjoining Philippine Sea.

The US upped the ante on May 15 by deploying the USS Rafael Peralta Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer some 116 nautical miles off China’s coast near Shanghai, the second US destroyer to be seen in the more northernly Yellow Sea in less than a month. Significantly, the ships are geared for anti-aircraft and strike operations.

China on its part claims the entire South China Sea, and this has led to disputes with nearly all countries in Southeast Asia.

Specifically, the Parcel Islands are claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, while Philippines and Malaysia have staked claims over other parts of the sea.

In recent years, China’s aggressive patrolling of these waters and forceful territorial claims have triggered unease in the region.

Recently, a Chinese research ship was involved in a standoff with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel.