Khashoggi’s fiancée: ‘Newcastle United’s potential owners murdered my fiancé’

Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of the late Saudi journalist and writer, Jamal Khashoggi, called for the English Premier League not to allow the completion of the sale of Newcastle United football team to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, as his hands are stained with her fiancé’s blood.

Bin Salman is trying to revive his tainted picture after his involvement within the homicide of Khashoggi at his nation’s consulate in Istanbul. According to Cengiz, if the Premier League proceeds, its fame might be “stained for good”.

The Saudi regime murdered my fiance. It can’t be allowed to buy Newcastle United | Hatice Cengiz https://t.co/SzWDdnwbNP — The Guardian (@guardian) May 18, 2020

She added that human rights teams have condemned this cynical try by the dominion to “sportswash” its human rights abuses.

She identified that: “Over the past years the Saudi crown prince has spent a fortune positioning himself to the world as a moderniser and reformer. But detention, torture, and murder have been the backdrop to this. Among the regime’s abuses have been those committed during the war in Yemen – which have led the UN to make credible allegations of war crimes. And my fiancé, the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, became a victim of the regime in October 2018.”