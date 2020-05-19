Egypt challenges US in acquiring one of Russia’s most powerful weapons

Russian media outlets have speculated the sanctions that the US might impose on Egypt in the event that it acquires the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, as Washington has previously threatened.

As a matter of fact, it has now become known that the deal is about to be implemented despite the US’ previous threats to Egypt, made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the implementation of this deal may render Egypt subject to sanctions, under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

According to experts, the Egyptian army’s acquisition of the Su-35 Russian fighter will lead to a military imbalance in the region, as it is one of the most powerful fighter aircraft in the world, and it will guarantee the Egyptian army’s superiority over the other air forces in the region.

The document explained that the contract was concluded between Rosoboronexport company and Egypt in 2018.

The Su-35 fighter poses a threat to the US fighters in air battles. It belongs to the 4++ generation and can compete with Western warplanes such as the F-15 Eagle, F/A-18, and even the fifth-generation F-35, as it is an evolved model of the legendary Sukhoi Su-27 fighter, which was manufactured in 1988.

The Russian fighter weapons include all types of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, laser-guided or satellite-guided bombs, as well as a 30-mm cannon equipped with 150 shells.