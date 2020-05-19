Govt will contribute Rs.4 to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the prime minister said the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people who have been laid off due to the lockdown.

The prime minister said that Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply to the payments made to the labourers.

Earlier, the first batch of the people, who lost their jobs, were given Rs12,000 each.

The prime minister inquired from different people about the financial impacts in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of people apprised him of their issues and expressed gratitude for the financial support through the cash programme.

“The government has taken different decisions to continue economic activities and has opened different sectors,” Imran said.