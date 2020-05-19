Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation seals illegal Cricket Academy

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation has accelerated the pace of operation against illegal housing societies, shops and Cricket Academies.

In this connection, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation on Monday sealed an illegal Cricket Academy situated at Ninth Avenue. The operation was conducted by the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation officials with the help the local police.

According to sources, unauthorized and illegal construction was underway in the sector despite repeated warnings and instructions by the Islamabad administration. The authorities are now gearing up to vacate plots and government lands from the land grabbers.

Earlier, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s Assistant Director of Sports Shahzad Chaudhry sealed Sarfaraz Nawaz Academy in Sector F-7 One and seized all the equipment for the players there.

Former Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari allotted the land for the academy to the former Test cricketer, where young players were taught cricket, but the infamous officer of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad took advantage of the academy as he wants to take over the city’s various grounds and wishes to give the lands to like-minded people.

Former Test cricketer used to spend millions of rupees at his academy and recently from London, he sent the checks for expenses too.