PM to discuss 6-point agenda in federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today to discuss a 6-point agenda via video conference.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad at 12 pm. The cabinet will discuss 6-point agenda including overall political, economic, and security-related situations amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

During the meeting, the cabinet will be briefed on regional peace and situation, and world matters. In addition, the federal cabinet will be briefed on the decisions of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The cabinet will be briefed on measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while the cabinet will review the situation after the end of the lockdown.

A summary of water distribution and measurement on real-time basis through telemetric monitoring will also be considered and the meeting will also review the summary of the nomination of members of the Healthcare Authority Board under the Islamabad Healthcare Regulations Act.