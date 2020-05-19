Dr Fehmida gives cash awards to medal winning volleyball teams

ISLAMABAD: Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), on Monday distributed cash awards among members of the Pakistan volleyball teams, including beach volleyball team, who won silver and bronze medals respectively in the 13th South Asian Games which were held in Nepal from December 1-10, 2019. In these Games, Pakistan won a total 133 medals: 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze. The amount distributed among the volleyball players was Rs.4.5 million. Dr Fehmida appreciated the untiring efforts of the sportspersons who brought laurel for their country and said the government was supporting them financially at this crucial time of need when the sports activities had been suspended worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic. “The Federal Government is fully aware of the problems of the sportspersons and is playing its due role for promotion of sports in the country.” She also felicitated the Pakistan volleyball team who participated in the Asian Under-23 Men’s Championship at Myanmar in August 2019 and secured 4th place out of 16 participating countries.