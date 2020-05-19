Gibson urges Mashrafe to retire from international cricket

DHAKA: Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson has urged Mashrafe Mortaza to retire from international cricket as he doesn’t see the bowler in head coach Russell Domingo’s plans for the 2023 World Cup. Mortaza, who stepped down from captaincy during Bangladesh’s last home series, against Zimbabwe in February, hasn’t made any announcements about retirement despite being constantly questioned about it since December 2018. Gibson, who joined Bangladesh in January this year, said that Domingo has to look at several younger bowlers to build a team in the next three years, which would mean having to look beyond Mortaza. Gibson suggested that Mortaza, Bangladesh’s leading ODI wicket-taker, can advise the young fast bowlers in a different capacity. “I think he has had an outstanding international career,” Gibson told the Bengali daily Prothom Alo on Monday. “He has done himself and his country proud. With the next World Cup in 2023, any international coach will now start to build a team. I am quite sure that’s what Russell will be thinking. So he would want to see players like young Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam and Ebadot Hossain. We haven’t seen Ebadot in white-ball cricket yet. There’s Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed gets fit again. We have Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Rana. So there’s a lot of young cricketers in the country. I think if Russell is now trying to build a team for the future, then I don’t know what part Mashrafe will have to play in that. Perhaps now is his time, with all that’s going on in the world, to move on. He can find other ways to pass on his vast knowledge and experience to the young guys.” This is the first time a coaching staff member has explicitly asked Mortaza to retire from ODIs, the only format he plays currently. Mortaza is currently on 269 international wickets from 218 matches.