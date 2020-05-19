No risk allowance for players going on England tour: PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said the cricketers proceeding to England tour won’t get risk allowance for their participation in the series. There was a feeling in certain quarters that Pakistan players should be paid additional money, bearing in mind the risks associated with touring England due to Covid-19 pandemic. Wasim was quoted as saying that Pakistan cricketers earn substantial amounts, already, through their monthly retainers and match fess and paying extra money is not an option under consideration. It must be noted that the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, earlier this year, told a National Assembly Standing Committee meeting that the PCB paid each West Indies player around $25,000 to come for the tour in 2018. This development was not new as the PCB earlier paid Zimbabwe players $12,500 each when they became the first foreign team to tour Pakistan after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore. Wasim also revealed that centrally contracted players would be provided family insurance as well, starting from July this year. Earlier, the PCB only provided insurance cover for player injuries but now their wives and children will also be part of the policy. He added that in the future domestic cricketers would also be given insurance cover.