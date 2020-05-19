The Earth is currently being battered by a storm of charged particles from the Sun, which could disrupt power grids, satellite navigation and plane routes.

A hole has opened up in the atmosphere of the Sun, allowing for a stream of solar winds to be released. Space weather forecasters are predicting the solar winds to hit Earth today and for the following day, which could leave to auroras in the upper echelons of the northern hemisphere.

Cosmic forecasting site Space Weather said: “A minor stream of solar wind is expected to buffet Earth’s magnetic field on May 19th and 20th.

“The gaseous material is flowing from a small hole in the sun’s atmosphere. Geomagnetic unrest could spark polar auroras.”

Auroras, which include northern lights – aurora borealis – and southern lights – aurora australis, are caused when solar particles hit the atmosphere.

As explained by NOAA, solar winds appear as plasma that contains protons and electrons. In most cases, solar winds travel across space at speeds of about 500 to 800 kilometers per second. However, the stream of solar winds currently approaching Earth is only moving at speeds on about 350 kilometers per second.