NASA says that about every 11 years, “sunspots fade away, bringing a period of relative calm.”

“This is called a solar minimum,” Dean Pesnell of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said on NASA.gov. “And it’s a regular part of the sunspot cycle.”

The NASA report said in 2014, there was a high rate of sunspots and solar flares. The article said the sun doesn’t “become dull” during these times, rather solar activity simply changes form.

The most noticeable change for us here on Earth is increasing aurora activity during the solar maximum, as well as an increased chance of satellite communication disruptions when the Sun launches charged particles in our general direction.

Solar minimums aren’t typically anything to worry about. The energy output of the Sun is almost indistinguishable during periods of solar minimum, with a dip of a fraction of a percent at most.

There has historically been speculation regarding whether a particularly deep and extended solar minimum called the Maunder Minimum in the 1600s contributed to the Little Ice Age, which was a period of colder-than-average temperatures across both North America and Europe, but the evidence is weak. It’s more likely, some scientists suggest, that the temperature dip was linked to volcanic activity rather than a quiet solar period. Overall temperatures are believed to have dropped just 1 degree on average during that mini “ice age.”

The Space Weather Prediction Center, which is a NOAA/NASA collaboration, wrote in a recent post that the minimum between Solar Cycle 24 and Solar Cycle 25 would happen sometime this year.