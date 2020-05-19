Govt allows railways, industry and shopping malls to resume activities

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Railways, industry and small businesses, including shopping malls, have been allowed to resume their activities amid strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here, he welcomed the Supreme Court’s directives for opening of markets and shopping malls in the suo moto case on coronavirus outbreak, which, he said, has vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and starvation. The government is maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Shibli Faraz appealed to the opposition parties not to indulge in political point scoring on coronavirus as national unity and cohesion is needed to defeat the contagion. He said restart of trains operation has been allowed from May 20, with Railway Divisional Headquarters having the responsibility to implement the SOPs.

Similarly, he said, the industrial sector has also been allowed to operate for facilitation of the business class. However, the industrialists will have to ensure implementation of the preventive measures against the coronavirus. The industry will be allowed to run even during the Eid holidays, he added.

The minister said a long lockdown is not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners cannot afford restrictions. However, following precautionary measures is vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the production of protective equipment against coronavirus has started in Pakistan and the surplus products will be exported as well. He asked the masses to ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for those rendered jobless due to coronavirus outbreak. Despite limited resources, the government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the poor segments of the society, he said, adding that as per vision of prime minister, there is need to speed up reforms process in health sector. He said the coronavirus pandemic has showed that it should be carried out on urgent basis.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced to restore 15 up and 15 down passenger trains from May 20 to May 31 to facilitate masses on Eid-ul-Fitr with a new timetable. “No one will be allowed to enter the railway stations without a ticket. Around 7,000 railway police officials have been deployed at the stations in all divisions to ensure only passengers can enter and an emergency would be imposed during the train operation,” he told a press conference here. He said a rehearsal has been scheduled at all trains and stations on May 19 (today), adding that if the position regarding coronavirus will remain stable in the month of May, all the train services will be restored across the country from June 1.

However, Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah said that Centre has restored train services across the country without taking the province into confidence. “We will not allow any train to enter Sindh limits if SOPs are not followed completely,” he warned. “We will take media to railway stations and witness if SOPs are being followed or not,” he said.