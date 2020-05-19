Xi asks Pakistani students to promote youth exchanges

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Pakistani students studying in Beijing to promote youth exchanges and understanding.

In a letter written to Pakistani students studying in Beijing, President Xi Jinping wrote that his country welcomes outstanding young people from around the world to study in China, and encourages them to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and their home countries.

Earlier, the Pakistani students had written a letter to President Xi to express gratitude for the support and help they had received from the university amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. They said they wished to devote themselves to the construction of the Belt and Road after graduation and contribute to the Pakistan-China friendship.

In his reply to the letter, President Xi said the Chinese government as well as universities and schools are always concerned about the safety and health of the overseas students and have offered to help meet students’ needs in their daily lives, epidemic prevention and medical care during the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed that the Chinese government treats foreigners and locals equally, adding that the focus in fight against pandemic has been always on saving lives.

It may be mentioned here that currently over 28,000 Pakistani students are studying in China. Around, 6,156 Pakistani students are studying in PhD, 3,600 in Masters, 11,100 in Bachelors and 3,000 in Short Term Exchange Programs across China. There are currently 52 Pakistani students studying at the University of Science and Technology in Beijing and 49 of them are pursuing PhD or post-graduate degrees. Pakistani students are also studying Chinese language, engineering, medical, computer science and various other fields.