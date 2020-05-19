Imran launches Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme for jobless people

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday formally launched the disbursement of money under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme among people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

The prime minister visited an Ehsaas cash distribution site set up here at Pakistan Sports Complex and witnessed the first batch of job-loss/livelihood-loss affectees receiving the emergency cash assistance of Rs 12,000 each. On the occasion, he inquired from the affected people about the financial impact of Covid-19 pandemic on their lives. A number of affectees apprised him about their issues and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for financial support through the cash programme.

The prime minister said the government has taken different decisions to ensure continuity in economic activities and has also opened different sectors.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other senior officials also accompanied the prime minister.

Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the whole process. She said donations received under PM Covid-19 Relief Fund are being utilized for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and being distributed among the deserving job-loss/livelihood-loss affectees. As many as 3.4 million applications have been received via Ehsaas Labour Portal since the prime minister launched the programme on May 2. An amount of more than Rs 3 billion has been mobilized so far in the fund and the pledges continue to be realized. The prime minister had committed that for each rupee donated by the donors, four rupees will be contributed by the government.

Meanwhile, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPPCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar and other office-bearers Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs 20 million for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the donation of the FPCCI and said that the government has facilitated functioning of the industries during the coronavirus pandemic. However, he stressed that the industrialists should ensure implementation of precautionary measures by their employees. He said that they will have to keep a balance between the economic activities and the precautionary measures against coronavirus.