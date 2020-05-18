Bespoke, reusable Nuo 3D Mask delivers a breath of fresh air

Fashion is not a word that’s usually associated with face masks, but the Nuo 3D Mask is set to change that with its blend of AI-driven tailored fitment and cutting-edge 3D-printed design. These elements add up to a mask that’s effective, comfortable … and looks great. The brainchild of LuxMea Design Studio, the Nuo 3D Mask is designed to help you breathe easy in increasingly polluted urban centers. The snug fitting mask is tailored to your face so that it stays firmly in place when you’re out and about and delivers optimum performance with no leakage, meaning no foggy glasses. The design also lets you hold a conversation easily, or speak clearly on the phone without having to remove the mask. The Nuo’s skin is lightweight, washable, soft to the touch, and built to last.