The threat from India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has done the right thing by warning the whole world, through a series of tweets over the weekend, against the threat of a false-flag operation by India in the Kashmir region. New Delhi is indeed going through the motions of setting up something just like that; with the BJP spewing venom against Pakistan and the country’s belligerent popular media taking it from there. The few carefully timed two-liners from their service chiefs were also meant for the same effect; implying that their military could take out Pakistan rather quickly and also at the same time setting up public sentiment for the same purpose.

Islamabad would have taken all this as the usual go-to strategy for New Delhi whenever the chips are down on the home front. But this time there has been a build-up of events that gives not just Pakistan but also the rest of the international community something more to think about. The Modi administration has been seething for revenge ever since Pakistan humiliated it with the Balakot and Abhinandhan incidents. After losing an attempt to single out Pakistan internationally the Indian government was left licking its wounds. But it was able to use the event to its advantage by playing to nationalist sentiment at home and engineering another election win. Since then, they have been out quite openly, not just illegally removing Occupied Kashmir’s autonomous status but also marginalising Muslims with its CAA (citizens amendment act).

Now, with the Modi administration’s policies losing traction since well before the pandemic, and the handling of the lockdown all but eroding what was left of its credibility, the only thing it has got going for it once again is all the anti-Pakistan hatred it has stirred up by lobbing mortars across the Line of Control and provoking return fire. And Pakistani authorities are right in calculating that India has put all the pieces in place for a false-flag operation against Pakistan. PM Imran Khan didn’t just speak out in frustration. He made sure to let the international community know well in advance, so everybody can see through India’s behemoth of a PR machinery when it goes into overdrive. And there should be no doubt in any country’s mind, especially India’s, that Pakistan will retaliate whenever its sovereignty is challenged; something it seems the Indians didn’t learn well enough in February last year when Pakistan shot down their plane and captured their pilot. So far India has done as it pleased because its large market keeps the international community hostage. Unless that changes, the subcontinent could be in for a bit of an upheaval. *