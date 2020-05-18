Desperate SBP and a struggling economy

It must be acknowledged that one reason that the economy was able to survive the initial lockdown was the proactive behaviour of the state bank of Pakistan (SBP). And for that reason Governor Baqir must get all the credit he deserves. However, there were and continue to be a few problems. It’s one thing to work out innovative packages, arrange all the money needed and roll it out so employers and employees alike breathe a sigh of relief and the market rallies. But it’s another when said schemes get lost in translation (of policies into funds) and businesses keep waiting for banks to work out risk management matrixes of concessional loans so they can keep from laying off employees even as they face margin calls.

Unfortunately the central bank can lace the banking sector with liquidity, but they are just not going to put their feet in the water till they have rock solid government guarantees to protect them from downside risk in case of default. And since the prospect of the pandemic worsening and shutting down all businesses once again cannot yet be completely ruled out, the risk of all these special loans suddenly becoming toxic will remain on the high side for banks; since in that case they would risk going belly up as well. So we hit a wall; at least till our fine, intelligent bankers find a way of climbing over it.

Sure, that still leaves SBP the option of pulling the interest rate yet lower; as it did going into the weekend; the fifth such exercise in only two months, dragging it down from 13.25pc in March to 8pc now. It’s another matter now that the first cut still came after months of unsuccessful pleading on the part of the business community, or that inflation for April this year was still higher year-on-year and prices didn’t fall till the coronavirus and the lockdown. Yet appreciated as the cuts now are there’s still too much unpredictability about the future for businesses to be able to take proper advantage of them. Perhaps it’s a better idea to first complete the work on sovereign assurances that will free the banks to lend with limited caution. Once the financial lifeline is secure small and medium enterprises will no doubt feel more emboldened. And that will give us the window to trigger enough economic activity, at least, to survive another lockdown even if the worst fears come true. *