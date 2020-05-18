Education ministry to launch tele-school SMS system

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will be launching a two-way SMS system ‘8228’ coming week for tele-school to improve communication with the public. According to sources in Ministry of Education, the SMS system has been developed in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Technology Council (NTC) and other telecom companies. The aim of the SMS service will be to improve the tele-school, improve communication with parents and the public through SMS system, it added. The steps have been taken under the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan Reforms. They said that the initiative was being taken as Education Ministry was keen to achieve digitization of education system in Pakistan. Tele-school is winning praise not only in Pakistan but abroad as well, they added. In post COVID-19 world, they said, such measures will help to enhance access education for large number of students. Everyone should give feedback on tele-school initiative, the sources added.